Four new members join Ag Hall of Fam

Jay Bradshaw, James Halford, Bryan Harvey and Douglas Hedley are the latest inductees into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The four men are recognized for their leadership, influence and innovative ideas that have significantly improved Canadian agriculture.

This year’s induction ceremony in November was cancelled due to COVID-19, but the inductees will be formally recognized during the 2021 event.

Bradshaw of Guelph, Ont., is an agribusiness leader who began his 36-year career in agriculture with a sales territory in Saskatchewan. He saw Cyanamid through the successful acquisition by BASF before joining Syngenta Canada, serving as president until his retirement in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

An advocate for the advancement of modern farming technology, Bradshaw helped initiate GrowCanada as well as CleanFarms.

He was nominated by Syngenta Canada Inc. and CropLife Canada.

Halford lives in Indian Head, Sask., and pioneered zero tillage farming across the Prairies.

He saw the need for soil conservation practices after taking over the family farm as well as a farm management specialist with Saskatchewan Agriculture.

The agricultural economist and farmer also invented, manufactured and marketed the ConservaPak seeder in the 1980s, which eventually was sold to John Deere.

From his farm, Halford also helped researchers study the effect of long-term zero tillage on soil properties and crop yield.

He invented or co-invented more than 20 patents related to farm equipment and has been recognized with several soil conservation awards.

Halford was nominated by Léona Watson.

Harvey of Saskatoon is a prominent plant breeder who developed more than 60 varieties of barley throughout his 50-year career.

His innovative research at the University of Saskatchewan developed two-row malting barley varieties that would deliver significant returns to agriculture and the malting industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harrington, his high-quality variety, was used for two-row malting barley and the dominant variety across the Prairies for more than 20 years.

Harvey has received numerous awards, including the Order of Canada, for his commitment to germplasm conservation.

He was nominated by the Canadian Seed Growers Association.

Hedley lives in Nepean, Ont., and is considered a foremost expert on Canadian agricultural policy.

His career with Agriculture Canada saw him involved in every major policy decision the federal government made in the agri-food sector from the late 1980s until his retirement as assistant deputy minister of the programs branch in 2004.

Hedley worked with provinces and agricultural industry groups to set policy that built five-year funded programs that began as the Agricultural Policy Framework, then Growing Forward I and II, and the current Canadian Agri-Food Partnership.

He went on to be executive director of the Association of Canadian Faculties of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, now known as the Deans Council–Agriculture, Food and Veterinary Medicine, which nominated him.

For more information, visit cahfa.com.