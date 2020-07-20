COVID cases jump in Manitoba

The spread of COVID-19 through Hutterite colonies has moved east into Manitoba.

The virus has already affected colonies in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Last week, the Manitoba government reported two colonies were in voluntary lockdown after five cases were found.

They included a man and woman in their 60s, a man and woman in their 30s and a woman in her 20s. The affected colony wasn’t named but is located in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Eighteen positive cases were confirmed in Manitoba over the weekend. They include 11 in the Interlake-Eastern, three in Wininpeg health region, three in Prairie Mountain and one in Southern Health-Sante Sud.

“The high case counts are reflective of an outbreak of cases in several Hutterite colonies,” said a government news release.

“In addition, there are some international travel-related cases and one transport driver.”

Manitoba has 29 active cases, 318 recoveries and seven deaths.

Five-day test positivity rate: 0.83%

New cases reported: 18

Active cases: 29

Recovered cases: 318

Reported deaths: 7

Total cases: 354

In Saskatchewan, cases rose over the weekend as well, with six new cases Saturday, five on Sunday and 19 on Monday. Some are related to outbreaks in Hutterite colonies in the southwest and west-central regions.

Saskatchewan has had 943 cases. Of those, 799 have recovered, 129 are active and 15 have died.

Alberta cases have continued to rise after 120 new cases were reported last Thursday and 105 on Friday.

Numbers aren’t yet available for today.

