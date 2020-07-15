Alberta vet recognized for pork contribution

An Alberta veterinarian known for his contributions to Canada’s pork sector has been recognized by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association.

Dr. Egan Brockhoff, a partner with Prairie Swine Health Services in Red Deer received the 2020 Merck Veterinary Award from the CVMA. The award goes to a CVMA member who is a food animal vet.

Brockhoff is the acting national animal health co-ordinator for the Canadian Pork Council and plays a huge role in industry and government preparation for infectious diseases such as African swine fever.

“His work in this space includes contributing to the creation and implementation of the industry government pan-Canadian ASF strategy,” the pork council said in a July 15 news release.

“He has also made a substantive contribution at the international level working closely with colleagues around the world and with individual producers in Asian countries, where his expertise is highly valued.”

Brockhoff is well known in the farm media because he’s willing and available to speak about farm biosecurity, animal care, codes of practice and the science of swine diseases.

“The Canadian pork sector would quickly notice Egan’s absence were he not so willing to help,” said John Ross, executive director of the Canadian Pork Council.

Food Animal Veterinarian of the Year – A sincere thank you to all of my Veterinay and Agriculture Sector colleagues who came together as a group and nominated me for this distinguished award. I am humbled and honoured by your recognition of my Veterinay career. @CanVetMedAssoc pic.twitter.com/QQ6WrPBfqQ — Egan Brockhoff (@EganBrockhoff) July 14, 2020

“His contribution makes a great difference, and the pork sector is thankful for the role he plays in keeping the pigs safe and healthy.”.

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com