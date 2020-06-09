Sask. schools to re-open in fall for K-12 students

Saskatchewan students will return to kindergarten through Grade 12 classrooms this fall, the government announced today.

Classes should begin as early as Sept. 1 in some school divisions.

Deputy premier and education minister Gordon Wyant announced the decision, saying it was a significant milestone for the province and an important step for families to get back to normal.

“Thank you to the teachers and staff for the tremendous job they have done connecting with their students while in-class learning has been suspended,” he said.

Schools have been closed since March 20.

They will re-open under public health guidelines currently under development with the province’s chief medical health officer.

The guidelines are expected as early as next week to allow everyone to prepare.

The province will have contingency plans in place in case COVID-19 concerns become elevated again and in-class learning cannot resume.

