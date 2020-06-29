Multiple salad products recalled due to potential contamination

The Fresh Express brand of chopped salad is being recalled due to possible cyclospora contamination. Cyclospora is an intestinal illness caused by a microscopic parasite.

Twelve different salad products, all distributed nationally to retail outlets, are affected by the recall. Depending on type, they bear best before dates of July 8, July 11 and July 12.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said June 28 that no illnesses have been reported in connection with eating the salads. The recall was triggered by the company and the CFIA is conducting an investigation.

The salads should not be eaten and should be thrown out or returned to place of purchase, the CFIA advised.

Eating food contaminated with cyclospora can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps and nausea. Few people become seriously ill but some can suffer severe cases of upset stomach.

A full list of the recalled products can be found here.