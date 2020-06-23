Americans free to sell their grain in Canada

Changes are coming to the Canada Grain Act as the updated free trade agreement comes into effect in North America.

As of July 1, grain grown in the United States can receive an official Canadian grade if that variety is registered in Canada.

Country of origin statements on inspection certificates for American grain will be removed.

And, anyone who sells grain to a Canadian Grain Commission licensee, including licensed grain companies, must complete an eligibility declaration.

The declaration will protect Canada’s grain quality assurance system, according to a CGC news release, and ensure that producers receive the correct grade and payment for grain deliveries.

The CGC said that the declaration is already used across Western Canada, while in Eastern Canada the commission will work with stakeholders to phase it in during this crop year.

