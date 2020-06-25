Agribition’s 50th making a move in next-year country

The countdown clock to the next show on the Canadian Western Agribition website sits at more than a year, now that the 50th edition has been postponed.

The largest purebred beef show in Canada, held each year in Regina, is the latest casualty of COVID-19 restrictions.

It was to celebrate the milestone show this November but the board has decided to delay that for the health and safety of exhibitors and visitors.

“We owe it to everyone connected to Agribition to make the best decisions we can, even when they’re the hardest ones to make,” said president Chris Lees in a news release announcing the new dates.

The 2021 show is scheduled for Nov. 22 to 27.

Chief executive officer Chris Lane said the show plans to create digital experiences for exhibitors, international buyers and students, as well as continue its efforts in mentorship, international market development, education and scholarships.

“There’s so much about Agribition that supports the industry outside of the event itself,” Lane said.

The CWA annual general meeting is scheduled for June 25 via webcast and conference call. Details are available at www.agribition.com.