Agribition postpones show for this year

Canadian Western Agribition has become the latest casualty of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Regina event was to celebrate its 50th show this November but has decided to postpone for a year.

The new dates are Nov. 22-27, 2021.

President Chris Lees said the difficult decision was made with the health and safety of people in mind.

“We owe it to everyone connected to Agribition to make the best decisions we can, even when they’re the hardest ones to make,” he said in a news release.

Agribition says it will work on digital experiences for exhibitors, international buyers and students, as well as mentorship, international market development, education and scholarships.

Meanwhile, Agribition’s annual general meeting will take place virtually on June 25. Details are at agribition.com.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com