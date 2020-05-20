Trump asks for meat price probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Donald Trump said today he had urged the justice department to look into allegations that the meat-packing industry broke antitrust law because the price that slaughterhouses pay farmers for animals had dropped even as meat prices rose.

“I’ve asked the justice department to look into it…. I’ve asked them to take a very serious look into it because it shouldn’t be happening that way and we want to protect our farmers,” the president told reporters at a White House event attended by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

“Are they dealing with each other? What’s going on?”

With the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed more than 70,000 Americans, a number of large meat-processing plants have shut down because of infected workers. The result has been fewer markets to which to sell livestock and higher prices for meat.

Trump issued an executive order last week labelling meat-packing plants “critical infrastructure” that must stay open.

Still, the supply shortage has led retailers Costco Wholesale Corp. and Kroger Co. to limit meat purchases and Wendy’s Co. to announce today it would focus on marketing chicken, having taken its signature hamburgers off the menu at some restaurants.

Perdue told reporters that U.S. meat-packing plants that shut down because of COVID-19 virus outbreaks would be fully back in production in a week to 10 days.

The agriculture secretary said in April the agency would investigate diverging prices for cattle and beef during the outbreak. He expanded a probe into the market that USDA began last year after beef prices paid by wholesalers soared and cattle prices paid to farmers tanked when a fire shut a Tyson Foods Inc. slaughterhouse.

Unions have been calling for companies to provide more protective gear for slaughterhouse workers and ensure daily COVID-19 virus testing.

Cattle producers complained that profits for meat processors like Tyson, Cargill Inc., JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co. climbed during the pandemic as cattle prices have dropped due to closures of slaughterhouses.

“I’m glad outsiders are finally seeing the issues that the cattle industry has been dealing with for a long time,” said Lee Reichmuth, a Nebraska cattle producer and board member for the United States Cattlemen’s Association.

Asked about price-fixing allegations, Cargill spokesperson Daniel Sullivan said that “the assertions lack merit, and we are confident in our efforts to maintain market integrity and conduct ethical business.”