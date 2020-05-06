Manitoba farmers thank food supply workers

Keystone Agricultural Producers unveiled a new communications campaign this morning to thank the people who work in the food supply chain.

The initiative, called Growing Manitoba Together, will feature stickers and a social media blitz.

“In the coming days, we’ll be thanking the … Manitobans who are growing our province together,” KAP says in a document on its website. “You can join in using #MBGROW or by creating your own images to give thanks. We are also encouraging kids to join in and draw, paint and colour pictures of their own.”

KAP is asking Manitobans to share their story or the story of someone who works in the food supply chain — including truckers, processing plant employees, ag input suppliers, railway employees, grocery store workers, cooks and farmers — with the hashtag “mbgrow” on social media.

“Getting food from our farms to your table requires an entire team of dedicated and hard-working Manitobans doing their part each and every day,” said KAP president Bill Campbell.

“(This) is our way of saying thank you to the thousands of Manitobans who are uniting us around our shared goal.”

Groups or individuals who want to order Growing Manitoba Together stickers should contact Joey Dearborn at joey.dearborn@kap.ca.

