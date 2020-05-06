COVID-19 linked to Sask. dairy plant

Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Saputo dairy processing plant in Saskatoon.

Scott Livingstone, CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said May 5 that a single employee at a Saskatoon dairy facility tested positive.

“At this time an active case investigation is underway, and based on that investigation there has been no identified need for a public service announcement because of low transmission risk to the public,” he said.

Immediate measures were taken to reduce risks to other employees and contact tracing is underway. The plant employs about 250 people.

Livingstone said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com