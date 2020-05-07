COVID-19 forces Ag in Motion to go digital

Ag in Motion will be a digital event July 21-25.

Show organizers announced today that the gates cannot open safely to more than 30,000 visitors because of the risk of COVID-19.

Safety is the number one concern for everyone involved with the annual agricultural show, guests and staff alike said Rob O’Connor, Ag in Motion show director, said in a released statement.

In its place comes the new Ag in Motion Discovery Plus, a digital event that will deliver interactive content from the field.

Participants will be given a unique vantage point to see equipment and agricultural technology.

The event will be free for farmers during the five days in July.

“Farming is essential and more important than ever. So, we rolled up our sleeves to find innovation solutions. We’re going to build a digital event that will bring elements of Ag in Motion, like crop plots and side-by-side equipment demos, to where farmers are because we know you’ll still be farming,” said O’Connor in the statement.

Demonstrations and other features will be hosted or moderated by a team of Glacier FarmMedia journalists from brands like the Western Producer, Grainews, Manitoba Cooperator and Canadian Cattlemen.

Equipment demonstrations will feature air seeders and tillage equipment through a video series highlighting each piece.

Experts will get behind the wheel to provide commentary about each piece of machinery for a digital Ride and Drive experience.

Also featured will be knowledge-based sessions, livestock central, crop plots, product launches and an exhibitor show case.

The digital event will include contests, chats, show specials and other ways to interact with agricultural companies and other farmers.

Those who purchased AIM tickets online for this year’s show will receive a refund in the coming weeks.