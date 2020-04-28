Weekly newspapers to close in Manitoba

On May 4, eight newspapers in rural Manitoba will publish their final issues.

Postmedia announced this morning that it’s closing the Altona Red River Valley Echo, Morden Times, Winkler Times, Carman Valley Leader, Interlake Spectator, Selkirk Journal, Stonewall Argus & Teulon Times and The Prairie Farmer.

Postmedia also closed seven newspapers in Ontario. About 30 people will lose their jobs, the CBC reported.

In Carman, a farming community of 3,000 people southwest of Winnipeg, the loss of the weekly paper is a significant blow, said Jodi Winkler, executive director of the Carman and Community Chamber of Commerce, especially for seniors in Carman and the surrounding region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We still have a lot of people that rely on the local newspaper and for some it’s a highlight of their week… The Valley Leader is still delivered door to door to every house in Carman,” Winkler said. “A lot of our population isn’t on social media…. Just with local events, too, local businesses not being able to advertise. So, yeah. It’s kind of a sad day.”

COVID-19 has been hard on community newspapers as physical distancing rules and closures of non-essential businesses hammer advertising revenues. The owner of the local furniture store isn’t buying an ad in the local paper if her doors are closed.

George Gray, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Dufferin, which has offices in Carman, wasn’t shocked by the news.

“We’ve heard rumblings the last couple of years,” he said, adding print media is a critical part of any community.

“It doesn’t matter whether you agree with what they say or not…. It will be sad to lose it.”

Older residents may miss the Carman Valley Leader, but what about people younger than 40?

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably not, said Winkler, who is around 40.

That demographic gets their information elsewhere, mostly Facebook, Twitter and other social media.

“For myself, I looked forward to the flyers. But other than that, you already knew everything that was in it because you followed social media,” she said. “A couple of pictures were kind of fun to look at. But as far as new news, it wasn’t for that.”

Something will need to replace the community newspapers in southern Manitoba and the Interlake because Facebook is not the same as journalism. Reporting on the town council, what’s said at rural municipality meetings and community issues are still important, even in the age of Snapchat.

“We’ve had a conversation with our Chamber executive (about this)…. Through social media, they can advertise about what’s happening with their business,” Winkler said.

“But as far as local events, we won’t be able to cover all that…. I don’t know.”

Contact robert.arnason@producer.com