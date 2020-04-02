Sask. extends crop insurance deadline

Saskatchewan farmers will have an extra two weeks to finalize their crop insurance plans this spring.

On March 30, the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada announced that the deadline to apply for crop insurance or to reinstate, cancel or make changes to crop insurance contracts has been extended to April 13.

Extending the crop insurance deadline is intended to give producers more time to make business decisions and to assess their crop insurance needs.

“We understand the challenges producers faced over the last year including evolving situations like the COVID-19 pandemic that continue to add to these uncertainties,” said Saskatchewan agriculture minister Dave Marit.

“Canada is fortunate to have such dedicated, hard-working farmers who put high quality food on our tables daily,” added federal agriculture minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

“By offering Saskatchewan producers this extension, we are giving them the flexibility they need to get their job done in challenging times like these.”

Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corp., (SCIC) staff are available to assist producers by phone at 888-935-0000 or email at customer.service@scic.ca.

Customers can also use SCIC’s online application, CropConnect, available at www.scic.ca/cropconnect, to enter insurance selections, add or delete crops, change program options and choose coverage levels.