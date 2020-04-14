It’s official: Cereals Canada and CIGI merge

Two organizations involved in promoting Canadian wheat and developing new export markets are moving ahead with a formal merger.

On April 14, the members of Cereals Canada and the Canadian International Grains Institute (CIGI) approved a plan to amalgamate the two organizations under a single governance and management structure.

The merger follows four years of dialogue and collaboration between the two organizations, both headquartered in Winnipeg.

“This merger brings together two strong organizations with a common vision to serve our members and build value for the Canadian cereals industry,” said Jean-Marc Ruest, chair of Cereals Canada’s board of directors.

“Cereals Canada and CIGI have already established a close working relationship supporting the promotion of Canadian wheat and this merger will strengthen the benefits of this relationship.”

Cereals Canada was formed in 2013 to represent the interest of stakeholders in Canada’s cereal grain industry.

The organization focuses much of its efforts in the areas of market access, market development, advocacy and innovation.

CIGI has been around since 1972.

It was established to support domestic and international buyers and processors of Canadian wheat by providing independent technical services such as end-use quality evaluations, milling quality assessments and customer support for users of Canadian wheat.

“The merger represents an opportunity to align our efforts on behalf of the Canadian cereals value chain and ultimately strengthen the focus and impact of our activities,” said Trent Rude, board chair at CIGI.

“While unlocking new synergies, we will also be maintaining the key components and expertise that each organization brings to the table.”

The consolidated organization will operate under the Cereals Canada name.

CIGI will retain its name and will operate as a division within the newly amalgamated organization.

According to an April 14 news release announcing the merger, the new organization’s governance structure will ensure that all members have a chance to shape and influence new priorities and initiatives.

“Collaboration and transparency have been the guiding forces throughout this process, and will continue to be the cornerstones of the integrated organization,” Ruest said in a statement announcing the deal.

“We are excited to support this next phase in the advancement of our mission to grow the Canadian cereals value chain. We look forward to continue working for the benefit of our members under a single national organization.”

The next major step in the amalgamation process will be the appointment of a chief executive officer, added Rude.

“Our senior leadership team and staff will also continue to play a key role in guiding strategic planning with a view towards leveraging the opportunities of a fully integrated organization,” he said.

