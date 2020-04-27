Farm Progress Show postponed

Canada’s Farm Progress Show has been postponed due to COVID-19.

This was to be a year of change for the show, held by Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., as it intended to move to a Tuesday-to-Thursday schedule. It was scheduled for June 16 to 18.

The show advisory board and exhibition association decided to postpone but have not set a new date.

“This is an unprecedented time for our city, province, country, the world,” said chief executive officer Tim Reid in a news release. “We are about 50 days away from the scheduled event. We have continued to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and have adjusted and adapted to the public health orders that remain in place. In order to continue flattening the curve we felt it was best to make the difficult decision to postpone the event.”

