Alta. sets up new ag research group

Results Driven Agriculture Research is expected to allow producers to decide how research should be approached

Alberta Agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen revealed a new plan for farmer-led research March 30.

Results Driven Agriculture Research (RDAR) is described as a non-profit, arm’s length agriculture research organization. Dreeshen said its formation was a result of January consultations with farmers, ranchers and the agriculture industry.

An interim board was announced, headed by Dr. David Chalack as chair. Chalack chaired the former Alberta Livestock and Meat Agency before it was dissolved in 2016 through budget cuts.

“We know a new system needs to be established with the voices of producers strongly considered and driving research initiatives while working in a collaborative environment with scientists and others. This new model will ensure predictable, long-term funding. We’re looking forward to working with our partners to make that a reality,” said Chalack.

Dr. Gerald Hauer was named interim chief executive officer of the new entity. Hauer is the former chief veterinary officer for the province and most recently headed the livestock and crops research branch with the department.

Clinton Dobson is the research director. He is the former director of Alberta Agriculture’s innovation grant section and former research manager with ALMA.

Other board members include: Brian Otto, Tom Steve, Kelly Smith-Fraser, Nichole Neubauer, Dr. Stanford Blade, Matt Sawyer, Melissa Downing and Vance Yaremko.

Dreeshen was unavailable for comment at press time. In a news release announcing RDAR, he said he viewed the new group as a “massive springboard” for economic growth.

“We will make sure farmers direct research priorities. RDAR will ensure Alberta’s agriculture industry has more financial flexibility and autonomy to fund longer-term projects. Governments shouldn’t force ideology on research priorities — research priorities should be determined by industry,” said Dreeshen.

Chalack made note of the new entity’s independence.

“We are going to be arm’s length and independent. This level of funding is very significant to ag research funding. It is a very strong endorsement of the needs of the agricultural sector,” he said.

“Leveraging is a big part of this, both provincial check-off money and federal. Leveraging these funds will just make it that more powerful.”

Dianne Westerlund, manager and forage agronomist with the Chinook Applied Research Association based in Alberta’s Special Areas, said she considers the new arrangement to be positive.

“I think the interim board that has been appointed or selected appears to have a pretty good cross-section of producers and others with connections within Alberta’s ag industry. We have representation from the applied research associations in Vance Yaremko,” said Westerlund.

Yaremko is executive director of the Smoky Applied Research and Demonstration Association operating in the Peace River region.

“How the structure evolves is going to be interesting because it’s a pretty big task managing that research fund… We’ll just see how it moves forward,” Westerlund said.

Some in agriculture circles have expressed concern that farmer-led research might involve emphasis on shorter-term projects with more immediately applicable results.

Westerlund said the onus will be upon groups that apply for funding to maintain emphasis on longer-term research that provides reliable results proven through replication.

She also said applied research groups will have to involve scientists from government and other entities to further ensure research quality.

Ken Coles, executive director with Farming Smarter, the applied research group in southern Alberta, said the idea of more emphasis on farmer-led research is a good one but it is one piece of the entire agricultural research puzzle.

“This is a complicated thing. Now you’ve got crops and livestock all together in one big organization. … Generally speaking I’m pretty in favour of trying to support practical research that helps farmers,” said Coles.

“How you fund research is one thing. Who’s going to do it, when, where and how is another question. As you know there’s announcements of a reduction in capacity within the Alberta government. We still don’t know the details of that.”

That is a reference to Alberta Agriculture’s previously stated intention to lay off additional department personnel sometime in April, bringing total department staff reductions of more than 200 people.

RDAR will be provided with $2 million in grant funding to support its initial setup. According to a proposed timeline, the research agenda is expected to be finalized by December and then a permanent board of directors, chair and other members will be installed between January and March 2021.

The government’s 2020 budget included agriculture research funding of $37 million.