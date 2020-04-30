Alberta announces phased reopening plan

The Alberta government has announced a phased relaunch of businesses and services as it continues to monitor cases of COVID-19 among the populace.

The three-phase plan will be altered if there are changes in the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus, and localized restrictions might be put in place if there are pockets of infection, such as currently in High River and Brooks.

Those going stir crazy may be pleased to learn that, effective this weekend, some Alberta provincial parks will reopen to vehicle access, some boat launches will reopen and golf courses can operate. Physical distancing measures must be maintained and no gatherings larger than 15 people will be allowed in any case.

Premier Jason Kenney also announced that some non-urgent surgeries will begin as soon as March 4. Dentists, physiotherapists, social workers and similar therapists can resume services as long as they follow the guidelines set by their professional colleges regarding protection against the virus.

“With today’s launch of Alberta’s relaunch strategy, we can finally begin to shift our focus from the pain and anxiety of the past few weeks and to start looking with modest hope and cautious confidence towards the future,” Kenney said today.

The premier said Albertans have successfully flattened the curve, meaning that the projected number of people having to be hospitalized or put on ventilators as a result of COVID-19 infection is much lower than models predicted.

Kenney cautioned there will be no return to “normal” until there is a vaccine or the virus disappears, neither of which is imminent. Each phase of the relaunch will be evaluated to ensure safety before progressing to the next phase, and there may be some steps forward and some steps back as that evaluation occurs.

Safeguards include increased testing capacity, robust tracing of anyone in contact with infected people, support for those who test positive, stronger border controls and airport screening and various rules and guidelines on the use of masks when in places where physical distancing is not possible.

Stage one of the plan is scheduled to take effect May 14. At that time some retail businesses can reopen, provided distancing and other protective measures are taken. Those include clothing stores, hair stylists and barbers, museums and art galleries, some daycares and limited occupancy summer camps.

Restaurants can reopen with public seating at 50 percent capacity.

The 15-person limit on gatherings will remain and no festivals, major sporting events or concerts can be held. Movie theatres pools, gyms and nightclubs will also remain closed under phase one and non-essential travel will still not be recommended.

Further details on all phases of the relaunch can be found here.

