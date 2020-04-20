AgriStability enrolment deadline extended

The enrolment deadline for the 2020 AgriStability program has been extended.

The original deadline was April 30 but farmers now have until July 3 to enrol without penalty.

The federal, provincial and territorial governments agreed to the change to help producers deal with current market disruption and production challenges.

“This extension will give producers additional time to consider their risk management needs during this period of uncertainty,” said agriculture minister David Marit in a provincial news release.

Many farmers say AgriStability doesn’t offer enough coverage and participation rates have declined, but it is one of the business risk management programs available to cover income shortfalls.

Those who participate can apply for interim payments to get money advanced more quickly.

The provinces deliver AgriStability in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec and Prince Edward Island and farmers should contact those administrations to apply. Ottawa delivers the program in the other provinces and territories.

