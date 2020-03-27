WP “NoCOZone” stories

There’s a great deal of news coverage of the current #COVID-19 pandemic. You won’t find any of that here.

For your enjoyment we’ve pulled together some of our favourite stories from past months and years that feature you, our readers. Stories of your life “on the farm.”

It’s our hope these stories will distract you, for a moment or two, from the the onslaught of pandemic news that seems to be the new normal these days.

We’ll add more stories here each weekday – we’ve got lots!

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope you enjoy them. Please feel free to share. #InItTogether #NoCOzone

The #NoCOZONE

– new stories will be added each weekday – last update – Friday March 27, 2020

Diversification keeps family seeing rainbows – ARGYLE, Man. – During a winter in Manitoba’s Interlake, there are days when eye and ear protection is essential. Jan. 5 was one of those days.

Sheep and fruit work well on Ontario farm – SIMCOE, Ont. – When farmers are told they have a good story to tell, a prime example may be found at Simcoe, Ont.

ADVERTISEMENT

When mountain meets prairie: a farm is born – WHITE BEAR, Sask. – How does a snowboarder and rafter fall for a farmer and prairie way of life?

Cowboy mounted shooting relives Wild West – BLACKFALDS, Alta. – The romance and folklore of the Wild West fascinated Niels Lausten when he was a farm boy growing up in Denmark.

Alberta family keeps cattle, business flowing – Windows in the second-floor office at KCL Cattle Company provide a good view of the 9,000-head feedlot north of Lethbridge.

Vegetables, sheep drive Vancouver Island farm – SAANICHTON, B.C. – Silverwood Farm is a serene place hidden in a grove of trees beside the busy urban community of Saanichton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aussie farmer jumped on Sask. opportunity – WARMAN, Sask. – You can never be exactly sure what life has in store for you.

Return to family farm life-changing experience – For Lesley Kelly, the decision to leave a stable job in Alberta’s financial sector and return to Saskatchewan to pursue a career in farming wasn’t easy.

Farm has high hopes for the next generation – Maintaining strong family ties has always been an important consideration at the Monchuk family farm near Lanigan, Sask.

Choosing a rural lifestyle, for the family’s sake – SPRUCE VIEW, Alta. – Stephen and Nicole Poburan have made a deliberate decision to raise their family on the farm so that they can give their two young sons, Hayes, 5, and Kett, 19 months, a lifestyle the city just can’t provide.

Sustainability top priority for Sask. family – FILLMORE, Sask. – Farming on the Canadian Prairies can be a risky business.

Sask. couple share a passion for livestock – INDIAN HEAD, Sask. – Ryan and Ashley Kattler could probably best be described as go-getters.

Sask. farmer happy that flood years in past – Slowly but surely, Saskatchewan farmer Jason Basset is reclaiming the farmland that he lost during “the wet years.”

Man. family survived tough times – HOLLAND, Man. – The national men’s curling championship was held in Brandon last week.