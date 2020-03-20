Tips for hosting, attending bull sales during COVID-19

Bull sales are scheduled across the Prairies in coming weeks and months amid the threat of COVID-19 spread.
Sales are the main source of income for many producers so the Livestock Markets Association of Canada, Canadian Beef Breeds Council and the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association have distributed a list of recommendations.
Those hosting sales should:
• make cattle available for viewing prior to the sale
• make on-line or phone bidding available where possible
• limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people
• consider online photos and videos as an alternative
• restrict general public access
• do not shake hands and maintain a social distance of two metres
• provide information to employees on COVID-19
• provide hand sanitizer in common areas
• provide space for hand washing
• consider not providing food
• frequently sanitize workstations and pay special attention to telephones, computer keyboards, calculators, desks, photocopiers, counters and common areas, shared by more than one person on a regular basis.
Those buying cattle and attending sales should:
• where possible view bulls ahead of the sale
• not attend sales without an intention to buy or seriously considering buying
• not attend a sale if sick with even mild symptoms
• send one person per farm operation
• not shake hands and maintain a two-m social distance
• consider phone bidding
• consider online bidding
• consider online photos, video as alternative to in person viewing
• wash hands thoroughly and frequently