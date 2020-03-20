Tips for hosting, attending bull sales during COVID-19

Bull sales are scheduled across the Prairies in coming weeks and months amid the threat of COVID-19 spread.

Sales are the main source of income for many producers so the Livestock Markets Association of Canada, Canadian Beef Breeds Council and the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association have distributed a list of recommendations.

Those hosting sales should:

• make cattle available for viewing prior to the sale

• make on-line or phone bidding available where possible

• limit attendance to a maximum of 50 people

• consider online photos and videos as an alternative

• restrict general public access

• do not shake hands and maintain a social distance of two metres

• provide information to employees on COVID-19

• provide hand sanitizer in common areas

• provide space for hand washing

• consider not providing food

• frequently sanitize workstations and pay special attention to telephones, computer keyboards, calculators, desks, photocopiers, counters and common areas, shared by more than one person on a regular basis.

Those buying cattle and attending sales should:

• where possible view bulls ahead of the sale

• not attend sales without an intention to buy or seriously considering buying

• not attend a sale if sick with even mild symptoms

• send one person per farm operation

• not shake hands and maintain a two-m social distance

• consider phone bidding

• consider online bidding

• consider online photos, video as alternative to in person viewing

• wash hands thoroughly and frequently