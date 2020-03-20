Sask. to provide child care for front line COVID-19 staff

Saskatchewan will use child care facilities in schools to provide child care for staff on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.
The government announced the measures March 20, saying they would begin March 23.
School classes wound down over the past week and officially closed today, along with the child care centres in schools.
Priority for the available space will be given to children of health care staff and other pandemic response workers.
These include:
-
- Employees directly related to essential services in health care;
- Employees working directly in child protection, income assistance and community living;
- Employees working in residential services connected to the ministry of social services;
- Child care centre employees of licensed child care facilities;
- Employees from SaskPower, SaskEnergy, SaskTel, water and wastewater management who are directly related to providing essential services; and,
- Employees directly related to essential services for police and fire.
Child care facilities that aren’t in schools are continuing to operate as normal. Any change would be on the advice of the chief medical health officer.
