Sask medical association chief has COVID-19

The president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Allan Woo had attended a bonspiel in Edmonton March 11 to 14. In a letter he made public March 19, Woo said the annual curling event attracts between 50 and 60 doctors from across western Canada and he believes that is where he contracted the virus. He noticed symptoms March 17 and tested positive the next day.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he didn’t have information yet on how many other Saskatchewan doctors may have attended the bonspiel.

In his daily briefing with reporters Shahab said of the 20 cases in the province nine are in Regina, six are in Saskatoon, two are in the central rural area, two are in south rural and two are in the north.

More than 2,500 tests have been done in the province. Shahab reminded people to phone ahead before they attend a doctor’s office, hospital or testing centre to make sure they can be kept separate from others.

Shahab said as the virus moves into the community travel data will become less and less relevant.

