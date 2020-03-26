Sask. issues COVID warning for club supper

There are nine new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan and one in Manitoba as of March 26.

Saskatchewan now lists three people as recovered but an additional person is in hospital.

Of the 95 positive tests in the province, 44 are in Saskatoon and 28 are in Regina. Thirteen are in the central region, seven in the south and three in the north. The age breakdown is four under 19, 45 aged 20 to 44, 32 aged 45 to 64, and 14 over age 65.

The five hospitalized individuals include two in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

Yesterday the Saskatchewan Health Authority advised anyone who attended the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper in Christopher Lake on March 14 to self isolate. Two of the more than 110 people who attended the supper have tested positive.

Nearly 7,000 people have been tested.

In Manitoba, more than 5,600 people have been tested and 36 are positive. The latest case is a man in his 20s in Winnipeg.

New testing sites will open March 27 in Eriksdale and Pine Falls.

Gatherings in Manitoba are still limited to 50 people while Saskatchewan is down to 10.

