Possible COVID-19 exposure cited for plant closure

Closure of the Harmony Beef processing plant in Balzac, Alta., by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is due to concerns over one worker who might have the COVID-19 virus, according to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer.

The CFIA had provided no details on the matter as of late Friday but Hinshaw said she was aware of the closure and had been told it involved one of the plant workers.

She said the individual’s co-workers and small number of close contacts were informed of the situation and it was “not significant enough to impact the operation of the plant.”

COVID-19 is not a food-borne illness so meat contamination is not a threat, said Hinshaw, adding that an ill plant worker would not be considered a significant risk to the public.

Harmony Beef officials could not be reached late Friday to discuss the matter.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also commented on the Harmony Beef closure during a news conference today.

“We’re disappointed. Our understanding is the Canadian Food Inspection Agency believes that the plant has been cleaned, all the protocols have been followed and that the plant is safe to reopen for production but that some individual CFIA inspectors have refused to go back to the job,” he said.

Harmony Beef is a federally inspected plant so CFIA inspectors must be on site during processing.

Kenney said agriculture minister Devin Dreeshen is exploring whether Alberta inspectors can take over the task at Harmony and at other packing plants in the province.

“We are seeing a huge increase in demand for those products and we cannot have the CFIA effectively imperilling our entire livestock industry by having people refusing to go on the job.”

Kenney added that CFIA meat plant inspectors are well protected while on the job.

“In the case of CFIA inspectors, they wear basically virtually full hazmat suits in those plants, and masks and gloves. There are very strict protocols about hygiene.”

Reuters reported earlier today that the CFIA told meat processing plants that it would be reducing staffing hours at Canadian plants because of capacity constraints.

