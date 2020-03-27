Nine more COVID-19 cases in Sask.

There are nine more cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of March 27 for a total of 104.

The province’s daily update noted six people are in hospital: one in the north region, three in Regina including one in intensive care, and two in Saskatoon with one in intensive care.

Six of the cases are from local transmission; this includes one of the new cases today in the Central region.

Nearly half of all cases, 49, are in the 20- to 44-year-old age range. Thirty-three are between 45 and 64 and 18 are older than 65 years. Four are under 19.

The province said three people have recovered so far but more are expected.

There have been 7,580 people tested to date.

The province has revised its regional boundaries. Three of the cases previously identified as north are now considered Far North. There are 13 cases in the North, eight in Central and four in the South, 48 in Saskatoon and 28 in Regina.

The province also announced March 27 that two staff at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre have tested positive and are in self-isolation. Corrections and public health officials are investigating who the two workers may have been in contact with inside the facility.

No offenders are confirmed positive at this time. One unit is on quarantine but for what is believed to be an illness other than COVID-19.

