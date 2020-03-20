Your reading list

Manitoba declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

By
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Published: March 20, 2020
Premier Brian Pallister said March 20 that the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days and then be re-evaluated. | Government of Manitoba graphic

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said March 20 that the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days and then be re-evaluated.

“This gives us a readiness that we need in these uncertain times,” he said during a news conference. “Understand that this is a temporary measure. Understand that we do not enter into this lightly. This is part of our need to respond.”

Pallister said Manitobans have been respecting the advice to limit gatherings to 50 and keep physical distance between each other.

“We respect the rights and freedoms of our citizens. However, we must continue to use every tool that we have,” he said.

The province has also suspended service at licensed child care centres for the next three weeks beginning at the end of Friday, March 20.

Child care facilities will still receive provincial funding and provide service for health care workers and others who are essential during the pandemic response.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com

About the author

Karen Briere's recent articles

More Articles

explore

Stories from our other publications

Latest Opinion Pieces

More opinion