Manitoba declares state of emergency due to COVID-19

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister said March 20 that the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days and then be re-evaluated.

“This gives us a readiness that we need in these uncertain times,” he said during a news conference. “Understand that this is a temporary measure. Understand that we do not enter into this lightly. This is part of our need to respond.”

Pallister said Manitobans have been respecting the advice to limit gatherings to 50 and keep physical distance between each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We respect the rights and freedoms of our citizens. However, we must continue to use every tool that we have,” he said.

The province has also suspended service at licensed child care centres for the next three weeks beginning at the end of Friday, March 20.

Our government is declaring a provincewide state of emergency under The Emergency Measures Act to protect the health and safety of all Manitobans and reduce the spread of #COVID19. Learn more here https://t.co/O6YkLNCgNn #covid19MB pic.twitter.com/GqCOnmeaig — Brian Pallister (@BrianPallister) March 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Child care facilities will still receive provincial funding and provide service for health care workers and others who are essential during the pandemic response.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com