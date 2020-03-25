Man. sees COVID-19 jump; Sask. shrinks gathering size

Saskatchewan has placed additional restrictions on the size of gatherings allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has limited public and private gatherings to a maximum of 10 people as of March 26, unless a two-metre distance between people can be maintained.

As well, the government released a list of critical public services and allowable business services so that people are clear about what they can access during this time.

Services that will remain operating include: health care; law enforcement, public safety and first responders; production, processing and manufacturing and their supporting supply chains; transportation and logistics; government and community services; media and telecommunications; construction including maintenance and repair; select retail services; and banking and financial services.

A complete list is available here. (PDF format)

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency also launched a toll-free phone line for people who have questions about COVID-19 that are not health related.

The number is 855-559-5502 and will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily for information about government services, travel restrictions, etc.

Manitoba saw a huge jump in probable cases with 14 more as of March 25. That puts the province at 35.

Eleven of the cases are in Winnipeg, and include both men and women, and a range of ages. A girl under the age of 10 is among them.

Two of the cases are in the Southern Health region and one was tested in the Prairie Mountain region.

Public health officials said they continue to investigate how these people were exposed.

All Manitobans who have travelled internationally or domestically are strongly advised to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.

Manitoba was to implement increases to its Pharmacare deductible April 1 but has deferred that. A new drive-through testing site opened March 25 in Winkler.

Saskatchewan also saw 14 new confirmed cases for a total of 86.

Four cases are as a result of local transmission and the rest are travel-related.

Four people are hospitalized.

Four are 19 and under, 69 are between 20 and 64 and 13 are 65 and older.

Fifty-seven percent are male and 43 percent are female.

Saskatoon has 41 cases, Regina has 27 and there are three in the north, eight in central region and seven in the south.

The province said 6,270 tests have been done.

