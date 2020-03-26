Government to expedite funding for farm papers

The members of the Canadian Farm Press/L’Association Canadienne des Publications Agricoles would like to thank Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault for the announcement this week regarding the Canadian Periodical Fund, specifically that the department intends to simplify the process and consequently reduce the turnaround time for 2020-2021 funding applications.

“The minister’s announcement will reduce the uncertainty amongst the Canadian Farm Press members — a welcome initiative in these uncertain times and allow the members to continue their important and crucial work of communicating with Canada’s agricultural community,” said Bob Willcox, president of Glacier FarmMedia.

The Canadian Farm Press is an association of agricultural publications serving the majority of provinces in Canada’s both official languages. Members include the Western Producer, La Terre de Chez Nous, Ontario Farmer, Le Bulletin des agriculteurs. Canadian Cattlemen, Grainews, the Manitoba Co-operator, and Country Guide.