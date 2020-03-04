Feds cancel strychnine registration for gophers

Health Canada is cancelling the registration of strychnine products used to control Richardson’s ground squirrels.

The decision, based on a re-evaluation of the product, was released March 4.

“An evaluation of available scientific information has not shown that risks to the environment are acceptable when strychnine is used according to the current conditions of registration, or when additional mitigation is considered,” the decision said.

Products will be phased out over the next three years.

Farmers and ranchers who want to object to this decision have 60 days to do so.

