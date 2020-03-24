COVID-19 resources for producers

The Western Producer has compiled the following resources so readers can get the most up-to-date-information available on the COVID-19 pandemic.

WP coverage of #COVID19 can be found below. This page will be updated daily.

Saskatchewan

Government of Saskatchewan online Self-Assessment Tool – use the self-assessment tool as a first step to determine if you may require COVID-19 testing.

Provincial COVID-19 update page – Saskatchewan ADVERTISEMENT

Alberta

Manitoba

ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 Facts and information

Do More Ag has a comprehensive list of mental health resources available to producers across Canada:

Get the latest updates from the Government of Canada:

COVID-19 Questions and Answers for Producers – from Agriculture Canada:

COVID-19 information from Farm Credit Canada:

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the latest data from the World Health Organization via their COVID-19 Dashboard:

WP COVID-19 coverage:

Most-recent stories are at the top of the list below. Last update – Tuesday March 24, 2020 – 1615 CST

UPDATED: Prairie COVID cases rise – some Sask. cases now community transmitted – Four of the six new COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan today are not related to travel, according to officials.

COVID-19 on the rise – Alta. has 301 cases, Sask. 66 – Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout Canada and around the world even as governments closed borders and restricted movement.

North American millers, bakers scramble to satisfy bread-buying binge – North American flour mills and bakeries are rushing to boost production as the spread of the new coronavirus leads to stockpiling of staples like bread and pasta.

$5 billion in loans for farmers, ag businesses facing COVID-19 hardship – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced important new measures to support farmers and agri-food businesses in Canada facing financial hardship due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba advises cancellation of travel plans – Manitoba is reporting 20 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 23.

Case argued that farmers markets be declared essential – Worries about food supply chains in the face of COVID-19 virus effects and restrictions have prompted the National Farmers Union to demand that farmers markets be declared as essential services.

Alberta taps celebrities to send clear message on COVID-19 – Alberta has 259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 22, the provincial health department reported. Thirty-three cases were confirmed Sunday.

Canada’s stretched hospitals brace for impact – Canada’s health system is preparing for an influx of coronavirus patients in the midst of a long-running bed shortage, calling doctors out of retirement and ramping down any treatment that can wait.

Sask. announces financial support for businesses – Saskatchewan has announced a financial support plan for businesses and employees affected by COVID-19, along with more restrictions.

COVID-19 impacts on the meat trade – The Canadian beef sector has formed a cross industry team to ensure stable beef production and trade can continue under the restrictions of COVID-19.

Farm preparation in the face of COVID-19 – Farm preparation in the face of COVID-19 means making plans that are subject to change to protect people, livestock and farm assets.

Tips for hosting, attending bull sales during COVID-19 – Bull sales are scheduled across the Prairies in coming weeks and months amid the threat of COVID-19 spread.

Bull recovery expected from COVID-19 – Canadian exporters reeling from the impact of COVID-19 need to know this is likely a short-term setback, says Export Development Canada.