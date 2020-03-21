COVID-19 cases jump in Sask.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan jumped from 26 to 44 as of Saturday, March 21.

According to the government, all of the cases are 20 years of age and older with the exception of one that is still under investigation. Males comprise 65 percent of the cases.

In addition, the Roy Romanow Provincial Lab is now able to confirm tests so all reported are now considered confirmed and no longer presumptive.

The lab is processing about 456 tests every day.

All positive cases must remain in self-isolation. People who defy the mandatory order can be fined $2,000.

Manitoba has reported one additional case Saturday for a total of 18.

Nation-wide, there are now more than 1,200 Canadians affected by the virus and 13 people have died. British Columbia is hardest hit, recording nine of the deaths.

