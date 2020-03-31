Community transfer prevalent in Alta. COVID-19 cases

Another day brought one more death in Alberta from COVID-19. Another resident of the McKenzie Towne Care Centre in Calgary died early today from the virus, bringing the provincial total to nine deaths from the deadly outbreak.

Alberta recorded 64 new cases of the virus within the past 24 hours so the province now has confirmed 754 cases.

“The number of 754 includes 77 cases involving health care workers, including staff in continuing care facilities. The vast majority of these cases were returning travellers or participants in the bonspiel that I have previously talked about, not cases that were acquired while they were providing care,” said chief provincial medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

Among the total, 120 have recovered, she added.

She corrected information provided March 30 regarding the Shepherd’s Care Kensington facility in Edmonton, which has four cases rather than the six previously reported.

As many as 75 of the total number of people infected contracted the virus through community transfer, which Hinshaw said is concerning. She encouraged Albertans to obey recommendations on physical distancing but also to keep in social contact with others through phone calls and other means.

“It is important that we stay socially connected,” she said.

She also cautioned against gatherings for upcoming religious occasions that include Easter, Passover and Ramadan.

