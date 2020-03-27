B.C. cattle group cancels annual meeting

The British Columbia Cattlemen’s Association has cancelled the 2020 annual meeting slated for May 28-30 because of concerns and restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is certainly not alone in having to cancel a major event, said BCCA vice-president Renee Ardill.

“We felt we’d better do it sooner than later,” she said last week. “You couldn’t really postpone it either, because you don’t know how long this is going to go on.”

The event typically attracts about 300 people, putting it well beyond the restrictions on large gatherings that have been imposed by health authorities in efforts to contain viral spread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now the executive has to figure out ways to share the financial information and audited reports with the membership as is required. As for the general meeting, the plan is to hold it at the end of May 2021 in Fort St. John.

It is yet another situation for B.C. ranchers to deal with, having survived forest fires and managed other animal health challenges in recent years, but Ardill said the slight recovery in cattle markets is welcome.

So is greater public appreciation for people like those in the BCCA who produce food.

“Agriculture has been declared an essential service now. We’ve always known it was but other people are starting to recognize that.”

Contact barb.glen@producer.com