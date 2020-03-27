Alta. reports 67 more COVID-19 cases

Another 67 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta within the past 24 hours. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized and 11 are in intensive care. Two people have died in the province from the virus.

Of the total number, 27 have recovered from the illness, said chief medical health officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

The Calgary health region has now recorded 300 cases, Edmonton 111, central zone 37, north zone 26 and south zone 12.

Hinshaw said today that as many as 34 of the total Alberta cases may be a result of community transmission as opposed to spread by international travellers who returned to the province.

In today’s update, Hinshaw praised health care professionals for their response to the pandemic, as well as first responders, community leaders and custodians, among others.

“This virus has challenged us all and so many have risen to that challenge,” she said, adding Albertans must “respond to this extraordinary crisis with extraordinary kindness.”

More people at the McKenzie Towne Care Centre in Calgary have tested positive for the virus. As of today, 13 people are infected. There are also three confirmed cases in a Calgary group home for disabled adults.

No further cases were reported at the two Edmonton seniors’ facilities where there was one case each, reported yesterday.

Alberta has tested 36,174 people for the virus and has shifted its emphasis to testing health care workers, Hinshaw said. However, anyone with symptoms can still be tested in a process that first requires calls to health officials in their area to learn the procedure.

More than 50 of the total Alberta cases occurred in males aged 35 to 44, the largest cohort of cases. Another 40 are in males ages 45-54.

Among females, about 35 are aged 35-44, the largest cohort of women infected. More than 30 cases are in females aged 25-34.

