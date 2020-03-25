Alta. pledges $50 million for COVID-19 isolation assistance

Albertans who are self-isolating or who are sole caregivers for someone in isolation can apply for financial support from the province.

The government has set aside $50 million to help those in the above situation who have no other source of income.

To be eligible, applicants must have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or be caring for a dependent who is self-isolating, or have been directed by health officials to self-isolate and who are not receiving compensation from any other source.

If those criteria are met, applicants will be asked to create a MyAlberta Digital ID. They can then receive a one-time payment of $1,146 through e-transfer.

Full details can be found at alberta.ca.

LIVE: Update on COVID-19 in Alberta with @CMOH_Alberta, announcing tougher rules for continuing care facilities and new enforcement measures for public health orders. #COVID19AB https://t.co/6wNco1g385 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) March 25, 2020

Starting in April, the federal government will expand Employment Insurance benefits to provide ongoing support to Canadians who are losing income as a result of self-isolation for COVID-19,” said a government news release.

“The payment from the Government of Alberta is meant to provide emergency funds until financial supports from the Government of Canada are available.”