U.S. winter wheat mostly fair to good

WINNIPEG, (MarketsFarm) – Of the 17 states reporting data, the bulk of the winter wheat in the United States was at 29.0 percent fair and 48.1 good. The rest of those states’ crops stood at 4.2 very poor, 12.1 poor and 7.2 percent excellent, according to the state stories report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture last week.

Those states comprised approximately 15.6 million acres of winter wheat, which was a little more than half of the area estimated to have been planted for 2020 throughout the U.S. The data included Kansas, which has the largest amount of planted winter wheat at 6.9 million acres. Its crop rated eight percent very poor, 15 poor, 43 fair, 31 good and three percent excellent.

However the report didn’t have data from large winter wheat producing states such as Oklahoma (4.2 million acres) and Texas (4.9 million acres).

Colorado, with 1.9 million acres, reported its winter wheat was five percent very poor, 19 poor, 23 fair, 50 good and three percent excellent.

Montana’s 1.6 million acres of winter wheat was five percent poor, 24 fair, 40 good and 31 percent excellent. The latter being by far the highest in the report.

On the other side of the spectrum, New Mexico has been having a difficult year for its 300,000 acres of winter wheat due to dry conditions. The report said the state’s crop was 37 percent very poor, 50 poor, 10 fair and only three percent good. Other than New Mexico, none of the reporting states had more than eight percent very poor.

Also of note, Arizona reported that 70 percent of its durum was planted with 65 percent of it emerged. Arizona was projected to be one of only two states growing durum, with 45,000 acres. The other is California with 25,000 acres.