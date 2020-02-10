Scoular to sell edible bean business

Winnipeg,(MarketsFarm) – The Scoular Company has entered into an agreement to divest its edible beans business to Michigan-based Cooperative Elevator Co., the companies announced in a press release Feb. 7.

Scoular’s edible bean business includes processing plants in Plum Coulee and Morden, Man. It also has a plant in St. Hilaire, Minnesota, and receiving stations in North Dakota.

Scoular originally acquired the edible bean business from Legumex Walker in 2015.

Cooperative Elevator Co. is owned by 1,115 farmer producers and has been in business since 1915, specializing in edible beans. It is headquartered in Pigeon, Michigan, with 11 locations in Michigan and one in North Dakota. The sale will allow the Cooperative to expand its geographic footprint, according to the news release, while also allowing Scoular to focus on its other core businesses.