Looking for more pulses in 2020

WINNIPEG, (MarketsFarm) – Planting intentions for red and green lentils and other pulses were looking good for 2020. However, that might change somewhat because prices have slipped a little, said Marcos Mosnaim of Globeways Canada in Mississauga, Ont.

When discussing pulse crops at a farm show in Saskatoon, Sask. last month, Mosnaim said he got the strong impression farmers were going to seed more lentils, peas and canary seed in 2020. However, with prices easing he said those farmers might alter their planting intentions.

Red lentils were 24 cents per pound in January, but declined by one and a half to two cents. Green lentils lost a penny and peas became softer, he commented.

Nevertheless Mosnaim remained optimistic for 2020.

“Canary seed is at a high price. Green lentils are still profitable and the same for red lentils. And those are cheap and easy crops to grow,” he said.

Prairie Ag Hotwire cited green peas at C$10.18 to C$11.90 per bushel delivered as of Feb. 4. Yellow peas were at C$6.10 to C$7.04 per bushel and canary seed was 27 to 30 cents per pound.

In 2019 Canadian farmers produced almost 2.17 million tonnes of lentils along with more than 4.2 million tonnes of dry peas, according to data from Statistics Canada. Canary seed production topped 124,700 tonnes in 2019 and there were 316,800 tonnes of dry beans.