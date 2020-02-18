Fundraiser planned for Sask. producer

Saskatchewan ranchers are fundraising to help one of their own.

Well-known cow-calf producer Miles Anderson of Fir Mountain was in a car accident south of Moose Jaw Jan. 30 and remains in Saskatoon hospital with significant leg injuries.

Anderson is a past president of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association, and he and his wife Sheri are national TESA winners for their environmental stewardship and efforts in sage grouse recovery.

The family faces costs while staying in Saskatoon and to manage the ranch while Anderson is recovering.

A fundraiser is taking place at the SSGA Zone 3 and 12 annual meeting in Hazenmore on March 7.

Details can be found at skstockgrowers.com.

The SSGA is also accepting donations for the family through its website.

Contact karen.briere@producer.com