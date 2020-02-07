Your reading list

Forecast indicates normal spring runoff

The first spring runoff forecast is expected in early March. Normal precipitation through the next three months is expected. | File photo

A preliminary spring runoff forecast indicates near normal runoff in Saskatchewan even though snowfall accumulation is well below normal.

The Water Security Agency said the extremely wet fall of 2019 will increase the chances of higher runoff.

Most regions in the south had lots of precipitation in the fall and the wettest areas were around Swift Current and in the Souris River basin.

The agency cautioned that this does not mean flooding will occur. Conditions last fall were not as wet as the falls of 2010 and 2016.

Central and northern regions should experience below normal spring runoff after normal moisture conditions at freeze-up and less snow than usual this winter.

The only areas that had drier than normal conditions at freezing were around Kindersley, between Saskatoon and Prince Albert and a small area northeast of Yorkton to the Manitoba border, the WSA said.

The first spring runoff forecast is expected in early March. Normal precipitation through the next three months is expected.

