Canadian cattle inventories continue to decline: report

Winnipeg,(MarketsFarm) – Canada’s cattle herd continued to slowing decline in 2019, with inventories in the country seeing consistent declines since 2005, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Aside from a few slight increases in 2012, 2013 and 2018, Canadian cattle inventories have moved lower since 2005. The 11.2 million head of cattle on farms in the country, as of Jan. 1, 2020, were down 1.9 per cent from the previous year and marked a 24.8 per cent decline in inventories since the peak in January 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breeding stock was down by 6.3 per cent on the year, to 515,000 head. Beef cows were down by 2.6 per cent, to 3.6 million head, while feeder heifers were down 1.9 per cent and steers 7.1 per cent. Calves were up 0.2 per cent, to 3.7 million head. Dairy cows also increased by 0.7 per cent on the year, to 1.4 million.

Hog inventories in the country were down by 0.6 per cent on the year, with 13.9 million hogs in the country as of Jan. 1, 2020. While that number was down slightly on the year, it still represented a 11.3 per cent increase over the past decade.

Canada exported 2.5 million hogs in the second half of 2019, which was down 1.4 per cent from the same time period the previous year. Total hog exports in 2019 of 5.1 million hogs were down 2.8 per cent from 2018 and about 49.0 per cent below the peak hit in 2007.

Sheep and lamb inventories in Canada on Jan. 1, 2020 came in at 802,300 head, which was down 4.0 per cent on the year and represented a 19.3 per cent drop from the high hit in 2004.