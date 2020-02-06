B.C. farm, ranching, seafood, processing sales reach record

Annual sales from the farming, ranching, seafood and processing sector in British Columbia reached $15 billion for the first time in 2018, the most recent reporting period.

According to the provincial ministry of agriculture, the increase includes four percent in food processing, six percent in agriculture and 11 percent in seafood.

Consumers in B.C. remain the top buyers of B.C. products with an estimated $6.4 billion worth of goods in the province.

Exports also hit a record of $4.5 billion in 2018, which is a 10 percent increase from 2017. The exports included $3.1 billion worth of farm and food products.

The top three importers of B.C. agricultural products were the United States, China and Japan.

B.C. wine, spirits and beer made up the largest sector bought by B.C. consumers and companies, with estimated sales of $1.1 billion purchased in 2018.

Other estimated purchases included $800 million in meat and poultry, $750 million of milled grains, cereals, pastas and breads, $650 million of dairy, $440 million of seafood, $200 of fruit and vegetables, $125 million of eggs and $70 million of floriculture and nursery products.