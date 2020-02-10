Alta. offers funding for grain dryer improvements

Alberta farmers seeking to make grain dryer improvements will have access to funding through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

Announced today, the Efficient Grain Dryer Program is designed to help cover costs for certain improvements to grain dryers. The program is retroactive to April 1, 2018 and $2 million has been earmarked for farmers.

Eligible expenses will be cost-shared with 50 percent from the grant and 50 percent from the farmer applicant, according to an Alberta government news release. Conditions placed on the program were not available at time of writing but were expected soon. Applicants are expected to be able to choose grain drying equipment suitable for their operations that will improve their energy efficiency.

A December Alberta crop report estimated about 32 percent of crops in the Peace region remained in the field due to adverse harvest conditions. About 13 percent of crops in the northeast, seven percent in the northwest and two percent in the south were in the same predicament.

“Last harvest was one of the toughest for Alberta farmers,” said Alberta Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen. “Poor weather, trade irritants, rail strikes and a carbon tax have all hurt farmers through no fault of their own. This new program will help farmers remain competitive and keep producing the best high-quality food in the world.”

Federal Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau also said the 2019 harvest was difficult and the government was finding solutions.

