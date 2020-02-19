Ag plastic collector opens Alta. office

Cleanfarms, the organization involved in collecting agricultural plastics for recycling, has opened an office in Lethbridge, its first one in Alberta.

Davin Johnson, an environmental scientist with a background in the oil and gas, academic, government and agricultural sectors, will staff the new site, which is the fourth Cleanfarms location in Canada. The others are in Quebec, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

“Davin has helped to organize Cleanfarms’ Unwanted Pesticide and Livestock/Equine Medication Collection program, which collects old and obsolete pesticides and animal health medications from farmers for safe disposal, and the newly launched ‘Alberta Ag-plastic Recycle it!” pilot program that has commissioned 20 locations throughout the province to collect grain bags and twine for recycling,” Cleanfarms said in a news release.

General manager Barry Friesen said the new location reflects the position of agriculture in the province.

“Alberta’s importance as an executive hub for agricultural industry is growing. That, combined with its position as a prairie powerhouse for agriculture in Canada, points to the need for Cleanfarms to have feet on the ground in the province, too,” he said.

The recently launched pilot, designed to collect used grain bags and twine, involves sites around the province where those materials are accepted.

A full list can be found at www.cleanfarms.ca.