Pulse Canada looking to build data inventory for industry

WINNIPEG, (MarketsFarm) – Pulse Canada has undertaken a survey of pea and lentil growers to gauge the environmental footprint and to provide data for a public repository. The survey is a joint project with Alberta Pulse Growers, SaskPulse and Manitoba Pulse and Soybean Growers.

The survey is a life cycle assessment of pea and lentil production and similar to those by other industry players, explained Denis Tremorin, director of sustainability for Pulse Canada.

The survey focusses on land location, acres, fertilizer, pesticides and fuel use. He cautioned farmers might find the process somewhat challenging.

“All we’re asking is that farmers do their best. If they can’t answer a question, that’s fine. We’re just trying to gather as much information as we can,” Tremorin commented.

He further explained that companies, governments, academics and consultants no longer rely solely on reports and want to use public inventory data sets. In turn, Pulse Canada wants to provide good data on Canadian pea and lentils to such a set.

Tremorin said a company recently contacted Pulse Canada wanting data regarding pea protein production.

“If the data was in those inventories, they would not have had to call,” he said.

Another aspect to the survey is to assist Pulse Canada to diversify Canada’s market.

“One of the things they are interested in is the sustainability,” Tremorin stated.

The deadline to fill out the survey is Feb. 7, but Tremorin said there is a slight possibility that deadline might be pushed back. As a small incentive, growers who fill out the survey are entered into a draw to win a C$1,000 Amazon gift card.

The survey is available online here.

With files from Robin Booker, The Western Producer.