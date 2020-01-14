Innisfail farmers win at Denver Stock Show

Your reading list

At the National Western Stock Show, the Gelbvieh champion spring bull calf went to Rodney and Tanya Hollman, owners of Royal Western Gelbvieh in Innisfail, Alta. The bull, born last April, was named RWG G418 Guilt Trip 9418 ET. | Barbara Duckworth photo

DENVER, Colorado-The National Western Stock Show at Denver, Colorado is a major winter event for cattle breeders from 20 different breeds.

Canadians performed well at the Red Angus open show and the National Gelbvieh show held Jan. 14.

Rodney and Tanya Hollman, owners of Royal Western Gelbvieh at Innisfail, Alta. won champion and reserve spring bull calf banners. They also had a first place bull calf in the Balancer show.

Champion two year old Gelbvieh bull went to Scott Severtson of Innisfail.

Six Mile Red Angus had a first place heifer calf and won champion spring bull calf with a youngster named Six Mile Glory Road 675G. The family also had a first place May heifer calf.

Dave Bablitz of Rainbow Red Angus, Cherhill, Alta. also had a first place heifer calf.

The show opened Jan. 11 and in the first two days more than 106,900 visitors came through the gates. The show runs Jan. 11-26.

Six Mile Red Angus had the champion spring bull calf at the Red Angus show held Jan. 14 during the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The calf, named Six Mile Glory Road 675G, participated in a large show with entrants from the United States and Canada. Tyson Hertz is at the halter. | Barbara Duckworth photo

Scott Severston of Innisfail, Alta., showed the champion two-year-old Gelbvieh bull at the breed’s national show at the National Western Stock show held in Denver, Colorado, Jan. 14. The show features 20 breeds and runs from Jan. 11-16. | Barbara Duckworth photo

