Innisfail farmers win at Denver Stock Show

DENVER, Colorado-The National Western Stock Show at Denver, Colorado is a major winter event for cattle breeders from 20 different breeds.

Canadians performed well at the Red Angus open show and the National Gelbvieh show held Jan. 14.

Rodney and Tanya Hollman, owners of Royal Western Gelbvieh at Innisfail, Alta. won champion and reserve spring bull calf banners. They also had a first place bull calf in the Balancer show.

Champion two year old Gelbvieh bull went to Scott Severtson of Innisfail.

Six Mile Red Angus had a first place heifer calf and won champion spring bull calf with a youngster named Six Mile Glory Road 675G. The family also had a first place May heifer calf.

Dave Bablitz of Rainbow Red Angus, Cherhill, Alta. also had a first place heifer calf.

The show opened Jan. 11 and in the first two days more than 106,900 visitors came through the gates. The show runs Jan. 11-26.