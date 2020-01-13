Canadian Barley Research Coalition formed

Western Canada has a new barley funding agency aimed at supporting research and variety development work.

The Canadian Barley Research Coalition (CBRC) is a national non-profit organization designed to facilitate long-term barley research investments that improve the profitability and competitiveness of Western Canadian barley growers.

The new agency was formed by provincial barley commissions across the Prairies, including the Saskatchewan Barley Development Commission (SaskBarley), the Manitoba Wheat and Barley Growers Association (MWBGA) and Alberta Barley.

The new organization was launched Jan. 13 in Saskatoon during the SaskBarley annual general meeting.

A news release issued by SaskBarley said the CRBC will facilitate a collaborative approach to funding regional and national research projects in variety development and agronomy, including core funding agreements with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the University of Saskatchewan’s Crop Development Centre.

“SaskBarley began working to create CBRC over the last year, as the board saw the need for such an organization within the barley world,” said SaskBarley chair Jason Skotheim.

“The coalition was founded by Western Canadian barley organizations interested in pursuing research-led breakthroughs in science and agronomics that will expand the relative economic competitiveness of barley.”

“As CBRC evolves, we will be looking for other members to join CBRC for a true national value chain approach to research.”