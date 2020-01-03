Brett-Young partners with Rizobacter to offer legume inoculants

One of the world’s largest crop inoculant companies is setting up shop in Western Canada, in time for spring seeding.

With its new partner, Brett-Young Seeds, from southern Manitoba, the Argentine-based Rizobacter will begin offering its legume inoculants and related products across the region, including the American Northern Plains states.

Thomas Thiessen looks after the Manitoba company’s corn, soybean and applied agricultural biological products.

He said in an interview that Rizobacter is a good fit for the privately owned Brett-Young, saying “we are like-minded. We believe in great products for farmers and research.”

Agustin Biagioni heads Rizobacter’s North American operations, along with Europe, Africa and Asia.

Biagioni said the company feels that the current crop of consolidations in global agricultural inputs suppliers is creating opportunities for his company to improve its global position in the biologicals sector.

“Western Canada has a long history with pulse crops and soybeans have been expanding. … Farmers can appreciate the quality of our products and the significance we place on our customers,” he said.

“We needed a partner that farmers trust and believe in. Brett-Young is that partner, with its strong history working with farmers.”

The company has been testing products in the region for several years.

“We have experience in challenging (field) conditions. This is not new to us,” he said.

Thiessen said the Argentinian company’s reputation and its focus on research and development provided the necessary confidence needed to enter into the relationship.

“We think farmers will be happy to have more competition for their investments in their crops,” he said.

Rizobacter’s parent Company, Bioceres, was established in the late 1970s by producers and is now traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BIOX.

