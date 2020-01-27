Animals recovering following stockyard accident

UPDATED – Monday January 27 – 1100 CST – RCMP confirmed today that there were 60 head of cattle in a trailer that tipped at the Kelvington Stockyards last week, and that two have died as a result of the the accident.

The remaining cattle are resting before being re-loaded for transport.

The mishap occurred following a sale at the east-central Saskatchewan facility, when the truck and trailer caught the edge of a ditch and tipped.

A spokesperson for Roberge Trucking said the truck was still next to the stockyard so the cattle were unloaded back into the corrals to let them settle down and recover.

Snow and ice are likely to blame, he said, and there was little damage to the vehicles.

